Ontario Provincial Police are investigating following a report of a break and enter where a $20,000 propeller was allegedly stolen.

The Leamington Detachment received a report on September 9 of a break-in at a business on Milo Road in Leamington.

OPP state it was determined that multiple individuals entered the fenced in property on September 5 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on September 6.

The suspects then allegedly removed a propeller from the property, and police say a small sedan pulling a small trailer was observed in the area at the time that investigators believe to be involved.

The propeller is described as bronze, 50 inches in diameter with a serial number 1346 R 1064, and is valued at approximately $20,000.

The investigation is ongoing by the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leamington OPP or Crime Stoppers.