A substantial drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

Officers went to a motel on Grand Avenue East just after midnight on Monday to investigate a previous fail to remain crash.

Police say a 19-year old suspect was seen leaving a unit with a bag and when approached by officers, the man took off and threw the bag behind a vehicle.

Officers say the bag contained $20,000 in Canadian cash, 600 grams of suspected cocaine and 34 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He was released with a scheduled future court date of May 22, 2025.