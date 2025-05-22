Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, and the suspect yelled, "Free, free Palestine" after he was arrested, police said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

They were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by the "horrific, antisemitic" shooting.