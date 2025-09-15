DETROIT – Authorities stopped nearly 2,000 pounds of drugs from entering Canada from Michigan in two separate busts just hours apart.

Court documents revealed that about 1,000 pounds of drugs were discovered at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, while another roughly 1,000 pounds were seized at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

Methamphetamine at the Blue Water Bridge

At the Blue Water Bridge, an investigator with Homeland Security saw two semi truck drivers moving items between trailers at a gas station near the Macomb and St. Clair county border just before 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

One truck was followed to the Blue Water Bridge, where Customs and Border Protection officers stopped it. A police canine reportedly alerted officers to bags filled with methamphetamine in the trailer.

Authorities said 425 kilograms -- nearly 940 pounds -- of meth was seized. The driver, Syed Shah, was taken into custody and lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.

The second truck driver, Navjot Singh, was pulled over in Genesee County and also taken to the St. Clair County Jail. Both drivers face federal drug distribution charges.

Cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge

Less than six hours later, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Fort Street Cargo Facility at the Ambassador Bridge questioned a semi truck driver who claimed he had picked up oat flour in Wisconsin.

The driver, Harvikramjeet Singh, was referred to a secondary inspection.

Authorities said a search of the truck revealed 17 boxes and two duffel bags hidden among the containers of oat flour. The boxes and bags reportedly contained 475 kilograms -- about 1,050 pounds -- of cocaine.

Singh was taken into custody and faces federal charges of intent to distribute drugs.

— story written by Local 4 Detroit