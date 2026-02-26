A 19-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing multiple charges following an incident with a knife.

On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9 a.m., Chatham-Kent Police responded to a report of a threat involving a weapon in the parking lot of a business on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Police state that a verbal altercation occurred between a 19-year-old man from Wallaceburg and a 26-year-old man from Chatham.

According to police, the 19-year-old brandished a knife while attempting to enter the victim's vehicle and uttering threats.

The victim was unharmed.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect sitting in his vehicle. During a search, police located an eight-inch knife in a sheath on the suspects belt. A second knife, identified as a prohibited weapon, was located in the car.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters, where he was later released with conditions and a future court date.