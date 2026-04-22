A Windsor man has been arrested and charged by Windsor Police following a firearm investigation.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a residence in the 1300 block of Pierre Avenue.

Officers determined that a man and woman were arguing, and the man allegedly threatened the woman with an item that looked like a firearm.

The victim fled and sought help from a nearby business, which contacted police.

Officers located and arrested the suspect at the residence without incident.

The 19-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a replica BB handgun.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.