Slow down.
That's the message from LaSalle police after another stunt driving charge in the municipality.
According to the police service, an officer stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Front Road for travelling almost twice the speed limit.
Police say the driver was clocked going 96 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.
A 19-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with stunt driving.
Shortly before 11 p.m. yesterday, a LaSalle Police officer stopped a vehicle on Front Rd that was travelling almost TWICE the speed limit at 96 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) December 29, 2025
A 19-year-old male from Windsor was charged with the offence of Stunt Driving. #SlowDown #SafeRoads pic.twitter.com/7CNpt8h7DU