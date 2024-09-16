A 19-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested and charged following an intimate partner violence investigation.

On Saturday, September 14, the Chatham-Kent Police entered into an investigation regarding allegations of historical intimate partner violence related offences.

Through investigation, police found reasonable grounds were formed for the arrest of the 19-year-old.

Police say the suspect was located at his home, advised of the investigation, and arrested without incident.

Police say he has been charged with four counts of assault.

During a search of the suspect, police located a pair of brass knuckles in the man's possession, and he was given an additional charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The suspect was released from custody with a future court date.