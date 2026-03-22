A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in west Windsor on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of College Avenue where an argument between two people, who were known to each other, turned physical.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the abdomen before the suspect ran off.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested about 30 minutes later in the 1100 block of Rankin Avenue.

He was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.