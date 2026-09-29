19-year-old charged after fatal hit-and-run collision

A 19-year-old man has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in east Windsor.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, Windsor police officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue.

Officers learned that a motorist was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway southbound. The suspect fled the scene.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he later died.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 4700 block of Juliet Crescent.

The 19-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failure to stop after an accident causing death.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.