18-year-old man accused of firing gun at U.S. consulate in Toronto arrested

The search for a suspect in a shooting at the U.S. Consulate continued Friday, a day after a Toronto police officer was shot dead in a raid related to the incident.

Const. Marc Pinizzotto was fatally shot at a fourth-floor apartment building on Martha Eaton Way on Thursday, as officers carried out an investigation into multiple shootings, including one at the consulate in March.

Police said 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire and remains in hospital, faces a first-degree murder charge. A court document shows he has also been charged with firearm-related offences in relation to alleged incidents in March.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, remains on the loose. Jabbi is wanted in the consulate shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police also arrested and charged another suspect in the consulate shooting on Thursday, a court document shows. Sheldon Tracy-Stewart, 18, is accused of firing a gun at the consulate and committing a violent attack on the official premises of an internationally protected person that was likely to endanger that person’s life or liberty, the document shows.

Tracy-Stewart, who lives in another building on Martha Eaton Way, also faces several firearm-related charges over alleged incidents that took place Thursday, according to the document.

Police did not immediately respond when asked whether the charges stemmed from the raid that led to Pinizzotto’s death. Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson said police expect to provide more information on the investigation in the coming days.

Tributes to the 43-year-old fallen officer have continued to pour in following the news of his death Thursday,

CN Tower dims lights as tribute to fallen officer Pinizzotto The CN Tower went dark to pay tribute to Toronto Police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot and killed after executing a search warrant.

Hundreds of officers stood shoulder to shoulder, some wiping tears from their eyes in a procession Thursday that saw Pinizzotto’s body taken from Sunnybrook hospital to the office of the chief coroner.

There have been tributes from a number of officials, including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Pinizzotto’s death came days after Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali was struck and killed by a vehicle near the northern Ontario town of Hearst, east of Thunder Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.