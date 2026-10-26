18-year-old faces trafficking charges after Kingsville search

A man is facing a handful of charges after police executed a search warrant in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County say on Saturday, October 24, the Street Crime Unit, along with the OPP Emergency Response Team and the K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a home on McDonald Street.

According to police, over $34,000 worth of illicit substances, cash, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

An 18-year-old man from Kingsville is facing possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.

He’s also charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.