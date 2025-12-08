An 18-year-old driver from Belle River is one of three drivers facing impaired driving charges.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore say the drivers were charged with impaired over a 24-hour span.

Police say just after 2 a.m. on December 6, officers investigated a single vehicle collision on County Road 46 near Lakeshore Road 217.

According to police, the 18-year-old driver was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, Class G1 licence holder - drive at unlawful hour, drive vehicle with cannabis readily available and person under 19 years - possess cannabis.

The second incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on December 6.

Officers investigated a two-vehicle collision on Renaud Line Road near Rosewood Drive and charged a 38-year-old driver from Belle River with operation while impaired and dangerous operation.

Police then investigated a traffic complaint on North Talbot Road in Lakeshore shortly after 8:30 p.m. on December 6 and charged a 39-year-old Kingsville driver with operation while impaired and dangerous operation.

Provincial police say "the safety of our community is paramount, and we will continue to enforce impaired driving laws to keep our roads safe."