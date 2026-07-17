18-year-old arrested after police seize over $150,000 in cash and illegal drugs

Windsor Police seize more than $150,000 in cash and illegal drugs. July 17, 2026.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after Windsor Police seized more than $150,000 in cash and illegal drugs.

Last month, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit began an investigation into a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs in the city.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on July 15, officers located a vehicle associated with the suspect in a parking lot in the 7100 block of Enterprise Way.

As officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he struck two police cruisers while attempting to flee. Following the collisions, the suspect was arrested. No physical injuries were reported.

Following the arrest, officers seized over $5,500 in Canadian cash from the suspect. Police later executed search warrants at a residence in the 900 block of St. Luke Avenue, as well as two vehicles linked to the suspect.

During the searches, officers seized nearly 130 grams of crack cocaine, over 1,420 grams of cocaine, 160 grams of crystal meth, and 46 oxycodone tablets, as well as digital scales and packaging materials.

The total estimated street value of the seized drugs is $145,000.

As a result, the 18-year-old has been charged with six counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and flight from a peace officer.