A traffic blitz in Chatham-Kent on Friday evening saw 18 tickets issued.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service's Traffic Management Unit conducted traffic enforcement throughout the municipality, specifically in the downtown area, on Friday.

18 tickets were issued for various offences.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit also issued 10 warnings, seized three sets of licence plates, and towed three different vehicles.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service reminds motorists to obey the speed limit.