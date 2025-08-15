Two people are facing a total of 174 charges following a crime spree in Essex County.

Provincial police began an investigation earlier this year after a number of vehicles and garages were broken into and a pick-up truck was stolen.

The OPP say there were 35 victims in Lakeshore, Tecumseh and Essex with over $10,000 in losses and damages.

Cash, personal items, electronic devices and garage door openers were stolen along with debit and credit cards that were used to make purchases at retail stores.

A 31-year old Amherstburg man is facing 93 charges including break and enter, 30 counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and disguise with intent.

A 35-year old Windsor man is charged with 81 offences.

Both of the accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing.