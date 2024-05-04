A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following an armed robbery in the city's west end.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Windsor Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1100 block of California Avenue.

Officers learned that the suspect allegedly entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. When the store employee refused to comply, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

After reviewing the store's surveillance footage, officers quickly located and arrested the suspect at a nearby residence.

The youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.