Downtown Windsor could be getting a new 17-storey hotel and residential building.

The proposed development would be located near the southeast corner of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue, abutting the west limit of Dufferin Place right-of-way.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino posted on social media Wednesday morning about a public meeting taking place in November to discuss the development.

He would not share who the developer is but says the development is another step in the right direction for downtown Windsor.

According to Agostino's post, the applicant is proposing to construct a 17-storey hotel and residential condominium addition to an existing two-storey commercial building.

Agostino says he's known about the development for quite some time.

"When you see a developer prepared to take the shot at doing something like this, like I told them, whatever they need from me, I'm here to support them because this is the answer to really revitalizing our downtown," says Agostino.

&nbsp;

He feels it's a fantastic development for downtown Windsor.

"I think this is just one of many of the seeds that have been planted in the downtown core that are starting to grow," he says. "Nothing's easy, nothing is going to come quickly, there's no silver bullet," says Agostino. "So it's all these steps, all these steps in the right direction."

Agostino says adding more housing is important for downtown Windsor.

"I've been saying it for years; we need more people down there, we need more people living downtown, and we need more people to take care of the hospitality," says Agostino. "This is the solution we're looking for."

The proposed development is located next to an existing Shoppers Drug Mart.

The public meeting will take place on Thursday, November 6, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 600 Ouellette Avenue.

The meeting will also be available virtually through Zoom.

Representatives from the applicant will be on hand to answer questions and city staff will also be in attendance as observers.

Following the public meeting, the application is expected to go to the city's Development & Heritage Standing Committee and City Council.