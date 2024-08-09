A special anniversary this weekend as the 165th Comber Fair gets underway on Friday through Sunday at the Comber Community Centre on McAllaster Street.

Fair president Ron Chambers says there's many new features this year including free pony rides for children on Saturday and a new game called Gellyball.

"It's like paintball, except they're just small little balls that don't hurt you. You go through a little obstacle course and it goes through a tent and you have a lot of fun with it."



He says lots of shopping will be available for attendees.



"Good variety of vendors for food and also the a great variety for trinkets and shirts and hats and what have you not there this year. Plus we have a fireworks show on Friday night."



Chambers says organizers are still looking for volunteers to help run the fair over the weekend.



"So anybody would like to donate a couple of hours and any high school kids that would like to donate a couple of hours, we'll gladly sign for their hours and get them on their way to get whatever hours they need for their school assignments."



Weekend events include a Demolition Derby, Car & Truck Show, 4H Auction, the midway carnival, Beer Garden and many performers like Crystal Gage.



Admission is $10 a day with children 12 and under free.



Weekend passes are available for $25 each. Animals, except guide dogs, are not allowed on the fair grounds.



More information can be found here: https://comberfair.com/ .



Those wanting to volunteer should reach out to Shelley Ashley at secretary@comberfair.on.ca

