160 turkeys handed out to those in need this Thanksgiving

Dozens of turkeys were handed out to those in need this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association (BIA) hosted a free turkey giveaway on Thursday afternoon.

Residents lined the street in front of Al Sabeel Restaurant on Wyandotte in hopes of receiving a free bird.

160 turkeys were handed out to families and were gone within 15 minutes.

Despite having 10 more turkeys than originally planned, there were still some residents who walked away empty-handed.

am800-news-turkey-giveaway-bia-2-oct-8-2026 The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association (BIA) hosted a free turkey giveaway. Oct. 8, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Amanda Farrugia says receiving this turkey means so much.

“It’s actually for a few of my kids’ cousins and my family, my brother, my friends... it’s like a Friendsgiving, so we all get to have Thanksgiving together. And it’s my first time cooking one, so they’re going to teach me!”

Donny St. Onge says he’s very thankful.

“I get to eat Thanksgiving dinner. If I wasn’t here to have a turkey today, I wouldn’t be able to eat Thanksgiving dinner. But I’m really thankful that Larry is doing this for everybody. I’m going to gather with me, my cat, my brother, and his wife, but it’s something to eat for the family.”

Nancy Pawluk says she plans to cook the turkey and then share it.

“I can use this turkey to make it up and share it with different people in the building, so that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

am800-news-turkey-giveaway-bia-3-oct-8-2026 The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association (BIA) hosted a free turkey giveaway. Oct. 8, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Larry Horwitz, Chair of Wyandotte BIA, says they’re happy to give back.

“Some of the tears when they got the turkey, and some of the excitement, and they went home, and they’re going to have a great Thanksgiving, and that means a lot to us, and it means a lot to the people in the community.”

This is the sixth year the BIA has handed out turkeys at Thanksgiving.

The BIA purchases the turkeys from events throughout the year with the help from businesses along Wyandotte.