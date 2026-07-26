16-year-old facing 10 charges following South Windsor shooting

A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges following a targeted shooting in South Windsor.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 23, Windsor police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Sagebrush Street.

Once on scene, officers learned that multiple shots had been fired at a house, hitting the front window and a basement wall at the back of the home.

Police state that several children were inside the home at the time of the shooting; however, no injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit determined the shots were fired from a black Cadillac SUV that had been stolen earlier that evening from an auto body repair shop in Chatham. Officers located the stolen car several hours later in the 9400 block of Little River Road, where they recovered ammunition from inside.

Through continued investigation, a 16-year-old suspect was identified in connection with the shooting.

On July 25, at approximately 8 p.m., Windsor Police located and arrested the youth in the 1300 block of Cottage Place. A search then resulted in the seizure of several pre-packaged quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces 10 charges including discharging a firearm into a place, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, among others.

Anyone with further information on the incident is urged to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.