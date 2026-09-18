16-year-old charged after e-scooter crash in LaSalle

Charges have been laid after a crash involving an electric scooter in LaSalle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers were called to a motor vehicle collision involving an e-scooter Thursday night around 7:30.

According to police, it happened on Highway 3 at Todd Lane.

Police have not released many details but say a 16-year-old from Windsor has been charged.

The teen is charged with red light - proceed before green and no helmet or improper helmet.

Provincial police have also issued a reminder following the crash to e-scooter riders, saying e-scooters are not permitted on controlled access highways and are subject to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.