A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in the east end.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, May 5, Windsor Police responded to a report of a stabbing near a residence in the 6300 block of Tecumseh Road East.

When officers arrived on scene they located a woman who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Through investigation, officers learned that a 16-year-old male had gone to the victim's house to confront another youth over a previous issue. The argument turned into a physical altercation, and the boy stabbed the youth's mother with a knife several times.

A 15-year-old girl was also stabbed in the left shoulder by the suspect. Both victims were treated by EMS and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested the following day in the Town of Essex by the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

The youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failure to comply with a YCJA sentence.