Great news for the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

Officials have extended a heartfelt thank you to all sponsors, donors, staff, and volunteers for their support as the 15th Annual Hats On For Healthcare has surpassed its fundraising goal this year.



The foundation announced on Tuesday that through generous donations and participation, the initial fundraising goal of $75,000 was surpassed with a fundraising grand total of $76,485.



Stacey Johnson, Manager of Philanthropy at the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, says these contributions will go a long way in supporting the critical care needs of community members who need it.



Johnson says everyone involved looks forward to the fundraising campaign every year.



"Windsor's an incredibly giving community, and incredibly involved. This is our 15th year with Hats On For Healthcare so we set a pretty high target. Last year it was $70,000, this year was $75,000, and we surpassed it," she said.



In particular, Johnson says the funds raised will go towards the Inpatient Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment at Windsor Regional Hospital.



"The dollars will go to support the patients that are receiving diagnosis and treatment, but also it goes to support the families. It goes to support the staff who have an incredible responsibility to help, support and treat our patients. We have about just over 20 bets in our inpatient unit."



Hats On For Healthcare is a community-driven, very grass roots campaign where every dollar matters.



Johnson says they're able to engage local schools, corporate entities, postsecondary institutions as well as individuals through the campaign.



"It really is an all-inclusive, very attainable, fun and easy campaign. And it's for a wonderful cause obviously, I mean healthcare affects all of us in our community. So just to get to see the kids getting involved, the Spitfires getting involved, and our board at our hospital," she said.



Johnson says thanks to community support they're very confident that the fundraiser will be able to continue on for years to come.



Anyone who would still like to donate to the campaign can still do so for a couple more weeks.



The donation portal on the foundation's website remains open until April 30.

