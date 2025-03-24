Progress is being made on the number of students in Windsor-Essex suspended due to incomplete immunization records.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says 158 students out of 65,635 students remain suspended.

According to the health unit, 45 elementary students are still suspended along with 113 secondary students.

WECHU started suspending elementary students for incomplete immunization records as well as overdue for vaccines required to attend school on March 3 while secondary student suspensions started on Monday, March 17.

The health unit says it is working with the remaining students that are suspended.

Immunization records can be updated online, by phone or in-person at the health unit's Windsor office or Leamington office.