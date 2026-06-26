15-year-old charged after two girls sexually assaulted, another physically assaulted: WPS

The Windsor Police Service has charged a 15-year-old male after two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted and a third girl was physically assaulted.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a residence in the 1500 block of Moy Avenue.

An investigation revealed that three girls, aged 11, 13, and 16, had met the 15-year-old male suspect at Lanspeary Park and then accompanied him to the house on Moy.

Once at the home, the suspect allegedly forcibly gave alcohol to all three girls before sexually assaulting the 11-year-old victim.

Police say the 16-year-old victim, who had become heavily impaired, was then taken to a separate room and allegedly was sexually assaulted as well.

When the 13-year-old girl tried to intervene, the suspect pushed her out of the room and locked or blocked the door.

The two girls eventually intervened, and all three victims were able to escape from the residence. A witness who observed the girls contacted police.

Patrol officers quickly identified the suspect, who was located and arrested at a park in the area of Hall Avenue and Shepherd Avenue.

The 15-year-old male, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement, and three counts of assault.

A 37-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. Her identity cannot be released, as doing so could identify the youth accused under the YCJA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903. All reports are handled with sensitivity and confidentiality.