15-year-old charged after allegedly pointing a gun at a teen in South Windsor

Windsor police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a firearm was allegedly pointed at another teen in South Windsor.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on July 25, officers responded to a report that a 13-year-old boy had been threatened with a firearm.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim went to a residence in South Windsor to collect money owed to him from a previous exchange. When he arrived, he was confronted by a 15-year-old youth who reportedly pointed a firearm at him and stated that his friend no longer owed him money.

The victim was eventually able to leave the residence and contacted police.

Police say investigators quickly identified the suspect and made several attempts to locate and arrest him. Shortly after midnight, the suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police Service headquarters.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm without a license, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The firearm involved in this incident has not been recovered.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.