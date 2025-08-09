Windsor police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for armed robbery.

According to police, officers responded to a report on June 23, around 10 a.m. of a person with a firearm in the 1500 block of Polonia Park Place.

Police say the victim was walking down the street when a boy jumped out of a van and struck him several times in the head.

Investigators say the suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his backpack containing personal identification and a cell phone.

Police say the victim gave up his backpack before fleeing the area and suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy by police and on August 7, he turned himself in.

The teen is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say the involved firearm has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.