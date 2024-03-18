A 15-year-old has been arrested following an assault with a weapon.

On Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call that an individual had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say an 18-year-old man had gotten into a verbal argument with a 15-year-old boy who was shooting cap guns inside a businesses. The youth then sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical before fleeing.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries.

Officers in the area were able to quickly locate the suspect, who was fleeing north on Howard.

The youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.