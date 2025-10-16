A 15-year-old has been charged, but police are still looking for another suspect in connection with a robbery in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood.

On October 1, shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 600 block of Erie Street East.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that two youth victims were approached on the street by two males who demanded their clothing and other belongings.

When the victims refused, one of the suspects sprayed them with a noxious substance before fleeing the scene.

The victims sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Investigators were able to identify one suspect after reviewing surveillance footage, and on October 15, officers with the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested a 15-year-old male suspect around Elliott Street and Pelissier Street.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

The other suspect wanted in the case is described as a white male who, at the time of the incident, wore a black Nike balaclava, a black puffy jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.