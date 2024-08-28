Caldwell First Nation has been successful in their application to receive millions of dollars to upgrade the Hillman Marsh Southern Dyke.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning that the federal government is investing $15-million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund in order to protect the vulnerable land.

This dyke is a barrier designed to prevent water from overflowing onto land - particularly low-lying areas.

Due to an increase in severe weather events, this reinforcement in the dyke is necessary to prevent flooding to over 3440 hectares of land, which includes numerous buildings, businesses, and infrastructure on both First Nation and municipal lands.

Caldwell First Nation completed the application in partnership with the Essex Region Conservation Authority, and the Municipality of Leamington.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, says it is important to take action on this issue.

"We are going to do this through an investment of $15-million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Climate change has really intensified flooding risks, making these sorts of enhancements very, very crucial."

Caldwell First Nation Chief Mary Duckworth says there is a risk to the community if this is not completed.

"We were successful in that application, and we came together as partners to work on something that's been historically causing risk for all over us in the community."

Tim Byrne, Chief Administrative Officer with ERCA, says there is a lot of work to do.

"We're going to be proceeding as quickly as we can proceed through request for proposals, which has already gone out. We're going to be working with Caldwell and the Municipality of Leamington on an assessment of those proposals. A consultant will be appointed, and then a tender will be let, and a contractor will be then appointed."

If the southern dyke is not repaired, the surrounding lands, and even up to Point Pelee, would be flooded.

According to the federal government, every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Leamington mayor, Hilda MacDonald, says in 2008 the municipality looked into how to keep the southern dyke lands sustainable and it would've cost approximately $80-million - which would've fallen on the municipality and taxpayers.