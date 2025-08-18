TORONTO — A new Equifax report shows even as the rate of missed credit payments dipped, there's a deepening divide among consumers.

The report says nearly 1.4 million Canadians missed a credit payment in the second quarter.

It marks a slight decline compared with the first quarter.

Rebecca Oakes of Equifax Canada says it's a bit of good news to see the delinquency rate levelling off.

However, she adds there's still a financial gap between homeowners and non-homeowners as unemployment grows and economic uncertainty persists.

Equifax says younger people are facing increasing financial difficulties, as their average non-mortgage debt rose two per cent to more than 14-thousand dollars from a year ago.

Oakes says many younger consumers are struggling as they deal with rising costs, employment uncertainty and limited access to affordable credit.