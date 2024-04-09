Provincial police in Essex County are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Police say "Kyra" was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 in the area of Erie Street South and Marlborough Street West in Leamington.



She's described as 5'2", medium build, with curly brown hair.



Police say she usually carries a black leather backpack with gold on it and she was last seen wearing blue floral pajama pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.