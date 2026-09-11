14-year-old charged in connection with firearm incident in West Windsor

A 14-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with a firearm incident in Windsor’s west end.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 7, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the area of Vera Place and Church Street.

Officers learned that a male was sitting on the front steps of a residence in the 400 block of Vera Place when a vehicle pulled into a nearby alleyway and two people got out and began arguing with him.

Police say the victim ran from the scene as one of the individuals chased after them while holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Within four minutes of the initial dispatch, officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers arrested one suspect without incident and found a black BB gun beneath the front passenger seat.

The 14-year-old suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or catchcrooks.com.