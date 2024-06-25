Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left two men dead and others wounded in a high school parking lot on a weekend in early June.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell says the teen is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.



Police say the shooting happened outside North Albion Collegiate Institute on the evening of June 2, when nine men gathered in the parking lot after a soccer game.



Police say a pickup truck arrived, two suspects got out and began shooting at the men in the parking lot before fleeing in the truck.



Officers found five people with gunshot wounds and four others who were not injured.



Toronto police say one person died after being taken to hospital while another died of his injuries a few days later.



Campbell says the suspect was initially arrested in relation to an allegedly stolen vehicle.



He says at the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

