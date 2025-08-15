A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and Windsor Police continue to look for a second suspect in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on August 4, two males wearing ski masks chased two young people from a restaurant in the 800 block of Huron Church Road.

One victim was allegedly assaulted, while another suspect pointed a firearm at him and demanded his shoes and jewelry.

On Wednesday, August 13, the 14-year-old turned himself in at police headquarters. He cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He's been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, careless use of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The other suspect remains outstanding. He's described as a Middle Eastern man with curly black hair, a very thin mustache.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a white t-shirt, white and blue Jordan shoes, a black side bag, and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.