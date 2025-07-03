Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old in connection with a violent assault in Windsor that left another teen unconscious.

At 9 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to a report of an injured person at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

When they arrived, officers located a 16-year-old male who was unconscious due to an assault.

The victim regained consciousness on the scene and was treated by Essex-Windsor EMS for non-life-threatening physical injuries.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with a 14-year-old male earlier that evening and had gone their separate ways.

Later that night, the 14-year-old male allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old from behind, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on his head, rendering him unconscious.

On July 2, officers located the suspect in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, where he was also arrested in connection with a separate incident involving property damage to a residence.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death, and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.