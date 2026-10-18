14 vehicles stolen, eight recovered in one week: WPS

Protect your vehicle from theft with these simple steps

14 vehicles were stolen and eight have been recovered over the course of a week, the WPS said. Five of the vehicles had the doors unlocked with the keys inside.

Police are reminding you to lock your vehicle and take your keys and valuables with you, even if you’re not gone long.

The WPS said you can help prevent car thefts by:

Checking your license plate hasn’t been switched

Turn off, remove your keys, and lock your vehicle when not in use

Install GPS tracking devices or alarm systems

Call 911 to report suspicious activity

Auto thefts can be reported to the WPS at 519-258-6111. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.