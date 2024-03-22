(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Oakland University has pulled off the first major upset of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

The 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies stunned three-seed Kentucky 80-76 in first round action in Pittsburgh.



Jack Gohlke poured in a career-high 32 points off the bench to lead Oakland, which advances to the second round of the Big Dance for the first time in school history.



Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend added 17 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.



The Golden Grizzlies will meet 11-seed NC State in round two on Saturday.



Antonio Reeves scored 27 points for Kentucky, which lost in the opening round for the second time in three years.

— with files from MetroSource