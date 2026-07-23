$139-million cross border drug bust led by Windsor Police

It’s being called one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario.

A multi-jurisdictional, cross-border investigation called “Project Bay” resulted in the seizure of nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs, including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and opium valued at $139-million.

Windsor police began the investigation in January 2025 and received help from Ontario Provincial Police, the Canada Border Services Agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration, while the Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police provided operational and additional support.

The probe revealed the use of a broker-style model within the commercial transportation sector with truck drivers wereknowingly bringing drugs across the border within legitimate supply chains.

18 search warrants were executed in June and July of this year in Windsor, LaSalle, Brampton, Corunna and elsewhere which resulted in the seizure of the following items:

" 973 kg suspected cocaine

" 660 kg suspected methamphetamine

" 49 kg opium

" 230 oxycodone tablets (5mg)

" 17 firearms, including an anti-tank rifle

" Ammunition

" Prohibited devices and weapons including brass knuckles, magazines and baton

" C$80,000

" US$10,000

" One vehicle as offence-related property

" High-end jewellery

" Money counters

" 43 cell phones and six laptops

21 people face a total of 108 charges.

19 have been arrested and arrest warrants have been issued for two people from Windsor, a 22 and 28-year old, who’s names have not been released.

Three others from Windsor and one suspect from LaSalle face a number of charges including conspiracy to import cocaine, trafficking cocaine, weapons offences, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the bust represents a significant disruption to the illegal drug supply chain in Ontario.