A 13-year-old boy is facing two charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman in Walkerville.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, Windsor Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 1200 block of Langlois Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that a person had pulled into the parking lot at a park when she saw several people inside of a silver Chrysler 300.

Police state one of the passengers then allegedly reached into the car's centre console, retrieved a handgun, and pointed it at the woman before fleeing the scene. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified as a 13-year-old boy. On Sunday, July 13, he turned himself into London Police and was then transferred to Windsor Police custody.

The youth, who can't be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.