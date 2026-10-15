13 suspected opioid poisonings reported in Chatham-Kent over five day

Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opoid pain killing tablets. ((BackyardProduction/iStock))

‘Toxic Drug Alert’ issued all across Northern B.C. after potent synthetic opioid detected

CK Public Health is warning about an increase in suspected opioid poisonings and unexpected reactions to drugs across Chatham-Kent.

Paramedics responded to 13 suspected opioid poisoning calls between October 9 and 13, an average of about three calls per day and above the community’s usual rate.

Local partners are also reporting increased naloxone use, strong sedation and concerns about a highly toxic drug supply.

The warning follows two recent drug poisoning alerts in Windsor-Essex.

CK Public Health says Chatham-Kent has historically seen increases in suspected poisonings in the weeks after similar alerts in neighbouring communities.

Officials are reminding people the unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and substances may not contain what users expect.

Anyone who suspects an overdose should call 911, administer naloxone if an opioid poisoning is suspected and stay with the person until paramedics arrive.

People who use drugs are encouraged not to use alone, to start with a test dose, avoid mixing substances and keep naloxone nearby.