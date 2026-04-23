A chance to sample and explore what Windsor-Essex has to offer as tourism season begins.

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) announced today that the 12th Staycation Expo is Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, at Devonshire Mall in Windsor. It will run during normal mall hours.

TWEPI Vice President of Marketing Jason Toner says it's the best opportunity to learn about great things to see and do this summer in Windsor-Essex.

"80 different stakeholders will be featured in a variety of ways. A tasting lounge to learn about the wineries and breweries. We have a local artisan market with 14 different artisans, a great opportunity to shop locally," he says. "Then we have around 50 different booths of attractions, businesses, and everything you want to learn about to explore Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island this summer."

Toner says it's a free event.

"Last year, over the weekend, there were 50,000 people through the doors at Devonshire Mall. To get that opportunity to explore and get 500 to 600 engagements with people who are actually interested in learning more about Windsor-Essex," he says. "We know this year people are staying closer to home based on budgets. It's a great opportunity to see some places you may have never heard about or learn about new things that are happening."

Toner says people just need to come by and explore.

"You just have to visit seven booths throughout the space, and you can win a $500 shopping spree; it's pretty easy. Also come out and try some wine, spirits, cider, and brews right in the comfort of Devonshire Mall. It's a great opportunity. An hour or two to explore and really learn about what to do in your backyard," he says.

The Staycation Expo was announced at the same time Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island released its 2026/2027 Official Visitor Guide.

This year's guide cover highlights the highly anticipated opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will include the opportunity for cyclists and pedestrians to experience the cross-border multi-use path free of charge.

Click here to view the digital edition of the 2026/2027 Official Visitor Guide or grab one during the Staycation Expo at Devonshire Mall.