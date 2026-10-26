120 km/h in a 60 zone leads to stunt driving charge

OPP in Essex County were conducting speed enforcement on Deer Run Road in Leamington on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

A 32-year-old woman from Wheatley will be walking for a little while.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County were conducting speed enforcement on Deer Run Road in Leamington on Saturday, October 24, around 8:30 a.m., and clocked a vehicle travelling 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police say the driver has been charged with stunt driving.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and her vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.

Police say excessive speed puts everyone on the roads at risk and say if you witness aggressive or dangerous driving, to call the OPP.