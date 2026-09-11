12-year-old and 13-year-old arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Windsor

Auto thief in black balaclava trying to break into car with screwdriver. Car thief, car theft

Windsor police have laid a total of 48 charges after arresting two young people in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts across the city this past summer.

Between July 26 and August 19, 2026, officers responded to 11 incidents involving attempts to steal vehicles.

Police say in each incident, the suspects attempted to pry off door handles or punch the locking mechanisms on the driver’s side doors with two vehicles successfully stolen.

On August 13, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of Tecumseh Road East, and the following day, another vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

Both vehicles were later recovered by officers.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified two youths as suspects.

A 13-year-old boy was located and arrested at a residence in the city’s west end on August 19, and a 12-year-old boy was located and arrested at a separate residence in the west end on September 1.

The youths, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each charged with 11 counts of mischief under $5,000, 11 counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.