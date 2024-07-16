Windsor Police have charged 12 people in connection with the abduction and torture of three people, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

According to police, in June the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after obtaining credible evidence that a total of three people were held against their will and tortured in two separate incidents.



In the first incident, police say a man was held captive inside an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on May 26.



Investigators obtained video evidence that showed seven suspects securing the victim to a chair and assaulting him with their fists and numerous weapons, including a taser and an industrial torch.



Three days later, police say a man and woman were abducted from the 1200 block of Wyandotte Street East.



The victims were allegedly forced into a vehicle by two men and driven to a house in the 1400 block of Dufferin Place, where they were joined by five additional suspects.



Investigators obtained video evidence that showed the suspects, including two men who participated in the first incident, tying up the victims and assaulting them with their fists and several weapons, including a firearm and power tool.

In both incidents, the victims were subjected to significant physical injury and emotional trauma before being released by the suspects after several hours.



Over the last week, investigators charged a total of 12 suspects, including three people already in custody for other offences.



28-year-old Daniel Gerow faces a total of 11 charges, including attempted murder, forcible confinement (x 3), assault with a weapon (x 3), and administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life.



33-year-old Steven Belcher faces a total of 15 charges, including forcible confinement (x 3), assault with a weapon (x 2), assault (x 2), and failure to comply with a release order.



Additionally, 36-year-old Brittany Brouillette, 32-year-old Jaden Carter-Johnson, 48-year-old Elethea Carver, 30-year-old Taylor Logan, 25-year-old Patrick McFadden, 28-year-old Tre Lawrence Harris, 26-year-old Anthony Pare, 33-year-old Velman Santos, 21-year-old Isiah Stephens-Scott, and 33-year-old Valerie Wilkins each face various charges related to the investigation.

The suspects and victims were known to one another.

Investigators say they have plausible information to believe that there are other people who have been abducted and assaulted in a similar fashion.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

