An increase in building activity within the Town of Amherstburg for the first three months of the year.

Council was presented with an information report on Monday evening, which was received.

The Building Department has issued 54 permits from January to March, compared to 36 permits during the same time span in 2023.

These 54 permits have an approximate construction value of $12-million, compared to $5-million in 2023 in the first quarter.

Of the permits issued it consists of eight single-family dwellings, six semi-detached dwellings, and three additional dwellings.

It also includes several commercial permits that were issued, including permits for the new LCBO that will be across from Walmart along Pickering Drive, and the commercial property on Sandwich Street which includes three restaurants with a drive thru.

The collected revenues for all building permits during this time is just shy of $150,000.