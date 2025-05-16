A number of winners at the 2025 Business Excellence Awards.

The BEAs took place Thursday evening at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, and the award recipients were announced by the Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce.

These awards celebrate the local business community, and highlight the individuals and organizations who continue to shape Windsor-Essex.

12 awards were distributed during the evening.

The full list of winners includes:

Innovation Award (Sponsored by University of Windsor and University of Windsor Alumni Association): Accu-Label Inc.

Company of the Year (26 or More FTE) (Sponsored by St. Clair College of Applied Arts & Technology): Families First

Company of the Year (25 or Less FTE) (Sponsored by Families First): Melt Body Health

New Company of the Year (Sponsored by AlphaKor): NextGen Mold Technologies

Pillars of Our Community (Sponsored by Motor City Community Credit Union): Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA)

Professional of the Year (Sponsored by TD Commercial Banking): Dr. Barry Emara, MD, FRCS(C) with Barry Y. Emara Medicine Prof. Corp.

Business Ambassador of the Year (Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank): Jason Toner, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island

Tourism & Hospitality Award (Sponsored by Caesars Windsor and OLG): Scarehouse Windsor

Young Professional of the Year (Sponsored by Libro Credit Union): Katharen Bortolin, Executive Director of The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County

ATHENA Leadership Award* (Sponsored by Desjardins): Helga Reidel [Retired] – Former CEO, Enwin Utilities Ltd.

Believe Windsor-Essex Award* (Sponsored by WFCU Credit Union): Colleen & Richard Peddie with Black Dog Entertainment