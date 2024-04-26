More than 50 vendors are expected to take part in this year's Staycation Expo at Devonshire Mall.

The two-day event kicks off Friday morning and features a wide range of vendors including wineries, craft breweries, summer festivals, tour operators as well as a local artisan market.



It's being put on by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.



CEO Gordon Orr says the expo gives vendors an opportunity to promote their venue and draw visitors to their operation this summer.



He says it's also a way for vendors to get great exposure.



Orr describes this year's expo as the biggest and best.



"We're actually stretching basically an "L" shape through the corridor and sort of centre piece is right here in front of Hudson's Bay," says Orr.



He says the vendors come back year after year.



"We'll have a number of different tourism operations and locations that are trying to promote their venue and draw visitation to their particular operation this summer," he says.



Orr says last year's expo was a success.

"Last year we had over 52,000 people that came to the mall on that Friday, Saturday," says Orr. "So we're very very excited to try and hit those targets again but at the end of the day tens of thousands of people will be exposed to the wonderful tourism attractions and operators that we have exhibiting here at Devonshire Mall this weekend."

It's the 10th year for the Staycation Expo at the mall.



The expo wraps up when the mall closes on Saturday.



Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island also released its 2024-2025 official visitor guide.



The 92-page guide highlights what Windsor-Essex has to offer.



There's a 'planning section', a 'do section', a 'stay section', a 'play section', an 'eat section' and a 'see section.'

