WARNING: This story makes reference to suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8 or 1-833-456-4566.

The 10th annual Suicide Awareness Walk returns to Windsor-Essex with a message to end the stigma that surrounds mental health.

On Sunday, Sept. 7, the Windsor-Essex community will come together for the walk as a way to remember and support those impacted.

Approximately 400 people will gather in Windsor, Leamington, and Belle River to honour the lives lost to suicide, stand alongside those who may be struggling, and to break down the stigma that surrounds mental health and suicide.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), an average of 4,500 Canadians die every year by suicide - that's more than 12 people each day. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth under 25, and men die by suicide three times more often than women.

Kerri Hill, Manager of Community Engagement at CMHA Windsor-Essex, says it's a serious, but an important topic.

"I think the more we can come together as a community, and have these broad discussions, it does help to make individuals feel more comfortable to share their stories, to reach out for help should they need it, and to decrease that level of stigma."

She says the Windsor event will have a few speakers.

"One individuals has lost her her husband to suicide, so she'll talk about her experience. We have Chad Kennedy who's with Sea to Sea for PTSD, he's a gentleman who's been walking the country to raise awareness around veterans mental health, front line responders mental health, and his own experience with PTSD and a suicide attempt."

Hill says across Canada we lose about 12 people each day to suicide.

"We know that certain populations are affected a little bit more greatly, so there's certainly a youth component there, men between the ages of 25 to 40 ish have a higher rate of suicide, certainly amongst the Indigenous community, the LGBTQ community, we know that those populations are much more highly affected."

Registration is open online until 3 p.m. Saturday, however those who are still interested in taking part in the walk can register on the day of the event at 8:30 a.m.

The walk in Windsor is located at the St. Clair College SportsPlex at 2000 Talbot Road West. Opening remarks will start at 9:30 a.m.

The walk in Belle River is located at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre's Earth Walk Trail starting at 10:30 a.m.

In Leamington the walk is starting at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and will go into Seacliff Park starting at 8:30 a.m.